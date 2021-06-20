Mumbai: Dynamic trial run begins on Metro corridors 2A and 7

An aerial view of Metro Line 2A and Line 7 under construction by MMRDA in western suburbs of Mumbai (PTI Photo)

THE MUMBAI Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) on Saturday started dynamic test and trial run of the first prototype train on the 20 km stretch between Dhanukarwadi and Aarey on Metro corridors 2A and 7.

The dynamic trials are different from the trials that began earlier this month, which were being conducted manually. On Saturday, the dynamic trials were conducted with integration of Traction Control and Management System, with the train being operated by an automated system.

According to MMRDA officials, during the dynamic trial run period, the prototype train set of six cars will run at various speeds. Along with various sub-systems and equipment, performance proving tests, besides integration with signalling, platform screen doors and telecom, will be tested.

This trial run will continue for two months, after which the Research Designs and Standards Organisation will carry out mandatory performance and safety testing. This will take another two months. Following this, the train will be sent to the commissioner of railway safety for inspection and certification.

MMRDA Commissioner S V R Srinivas said, “I am making sure that we put both the Metro lines to public service as early as possible. We are carrying out work in full swing so that the corridors can be ready by early next year.”

On May 31, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had flagged off static testing between Dhanukarwadi and Aarey.

The commercial operations on this stretch, as part of the Phase 1 of the project, is expected to begin in October. Before that, as agreed by BEML Limited, it will deliver 10 train sets by September.