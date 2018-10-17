Mumbai: Durgotsav celebrated on Panchavati Express

A passenger offers prayers onboard on Tuesday. Deepak Joshi A passenger offers prayers onboard on Tuesday. Deepak Joshi

For the past 26 years, a group of 100-200 devotees from Kalyan, Madgaon, and Nashik have been celebrating Durgotsav on the train. The devotees have worshiped the goddess on the Manmad-bound 121109 Panchavati Express, believing it keeps the tracks safe from accidents. The devotees reserve the third coach from the guard’s cabin for placing their 3-feet-long Mahishasura Mardini idol inside the compartment. Nashik resident Vasant Nikam, who runs a hotel in south Mumbai said thousands of devotees travel in the train to worship the idol.

“We place the idol at the far end of the compartment so that passengers would not get affected. Many passengers offer their prayers to the Devi. At night, a pandit and one of our staff guards the Devi when it halts at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Many devotees consider it to be their Navasachi (who fulfils wishes) devi,” Nikam said.

As devotees around the Nashik region have hailed Mahishsura Mardini Devi to be the conqueror of evils, they have kept her idol in the compartment. Nikam recalled the practice started after devotees, who reached home late after their train travel, missed out on the festival’s celebrations.

“Earlier Panchavati Express would take four hours to complete the journey. As devotees would reach home after 11 pm, we would not get to do Durgotsav related chores. Now, it has reduced to 2.5-3 hours. It has become better,”Nikam added.

Kalyan resident Deepak Korgavkar, who frequently travels to Igatpuri for work said,” People of other faith including Muslims take darshan of the train. Many of us have become the best of friends as we host the festival together. We forget our daily worries due to the festival.”

The devotees immerse the idol at Manmad. Senior railway officials also visit the Express to offer their prayers to the Goddess.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App