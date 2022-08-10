scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Mumbai: Following interim release, duo granted relief by PMLA court seeks discharge in money laundering case

The accused had opposed the extension of their judicial custody on the ground that the cheating case filed against them in 2020, based on which the ED had filed a PMLA case, has been closed and hence, they be released.

Written by Sadaf Modak | Mumbai |
August 10, 2022 9:25:50 pm
The court on Monday, to avoid “illegal detention” of Babulal Varma and Kamalkishor Gupta, had directed their interim release on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh till the plea is heard and a final decision is taken on it. (Representational/File)

A day after a special court granted interim bail to two men booked in a money laundering case, citing a recent Supreme Court order that the proceedings under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) do not stand if there is no scheduled offence, the accused on Wednesday sought discharge from the case on the same ground.

The accused, Babulal Varma and Kamalkishor Gupta, had opposed the extension of their judicial custody on Monday on the ground that the cheating case filed against them in 2020, based on which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a PMLA case, has been closed and hence, they be released.

Also Read |Omkar Realtors case: ED challenges court order releasing PMLA accused duo; won’t intervene for now, says Bombay HC

Their lawyers, Vijay Aggarwal and Aabad Ponda, respectively, said that since the issues of extension of their custody and discharge both rely on whether the PMLA case can continue, the pleas should be decided upon together by the court.

“A closure report filed in the scheduled offence (cheating case) has been accepted by a court in Aurangabad. The report said that the complaint was filed due to a misunderstanding between the parties and that there is no cheating as was alleged. If there is no crime, there are no proceeds of that crime to be investigated under PMLA,” Aggarwal said, seeking the discharge.

ED prosecutor Hiten Venegavkar submitted that the scope of the discharge applications is different from the previous plea filed on Monday. Venegavkar said that on the discharge application, he would have to present before court the merits of the PMLA case against the accused including evidence collected in the form of witness statements and documents. The defence lawyers said that they would not make any submissions on merits of the case beyond citing the judgment of the top court, adding that other evidence would become irrelevant if the court concludes that the PMLA case cannot continue against the accused.

Special Judge M G Deshpande said that since discharge applications as well as the previous plea, which said that the accused cannot be kept in judicial custody following the Supreme Court order, deal with the same legal issue, the two pleas will have to be heard simultaneously. It directed the ED to file a reply on the applications and for both parties to begin arguments which will be heard daily Friday onwards.

More from Mumbai

The court on Monday, to avoid “illegal detention” of Varma and Gupta, had directed their interim release on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh till the plea is heard and a final decision is taken on it.

