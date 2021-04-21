Mumbai: Duo held for distributing forged Covid-negative reports; Man assaults nurse in Covid centre

DCP (Crime) Akbar Pathan said officers received a tip-off that the duo were operating from a chawl at Jogeshwari.

MUMBAI POLICE on Monday arrested two persons, including one who used to work with a laboratory chain, for allegedly providing forged negative reports of Covid-19 to people in exchange of Rs 1,000 per person.

The crime branch (unit X), which arrested the duo – Bilal Shaikh (24) and Rashid Shaikh (32) – from Jogeshwari, said they had given forged negative certificates to at least 100 people.

DCP (Crime) Akbar Pathan said officers received a tip-off that the duo were operating from a chawl at Jogeshwari. A police team raided their room on Monday and caught them red-handed when they were allegedly making forged certificates on their laptop.

API Wahid Pathan, based on whose tip-off the raid was conducted, said while Bilal had worked with a laboratory chain, Shaikh was employed with a hospital till nearly three months ago.

Bilal would change the name in an original Covid-negative report to that of a person who wanted it, and Rashid used to send the reports on WhatsApp after receiving Rs 1,000 via Google Pay, he added.

The police suspect that the duo started operating after the second wave hit the country. The police are considering if the recipients of these certificates should also be charged in the case. An officer said they are also questioning the two to find out if anyone else was involved in the crime.

Mumbai: Man assaults nurse in Covid centre

Mumbai: A 45-year-old man has been booked for allegedly assaulting a nurse working in a Covid-19 care centre in Malabar Hill.

The Malabar Hill police said the incident took place last Friday, when the person, believing that he was not receiving proper treatment, accused the hospital of infecting him and attacked nurse Dipika Vasave with a knife before fleeing. The police said that Vasave has sustained injuries on her face, back and hands.

The man, a resident of Lower Parel, was suffering from loose motion, cough, fever, headache, breathlessness and acidity and thus underwent a Covid-19 test on April 13, said an officer. “Meanwhile, he went for a CT scan and the report indicated that he is infected. He was admitted to a private hospital,” the officer added.

The police said that as the man was admitted before his Covid-19 report arrived, he kept accusing the hospital staffers of infecting him. “He also said that he was not receiving proper treatment,” said Sub-Inspector Gopal Shinde.

“Once, he told nurse Dipika Vasave that he is suffering from breathlessness and suggested that he be shifted to the Intensive Care Unit. The nurse checked his oxygen level and as it appeared normal, she turned down his suggestion,” the officer said.

On April 15, the man started an argument with the nurse and attacked her with a knife. “A doctor and a ward boy intervened and rescued the nurse. He managed to escape,” the officer said.

The hospital informed the police and a patrolling van was sent to the spot. “We spotted the man near the hospital,” the officer said, adding that an ambulance was called. “Till the time the ambulance arrived, he did not try to escape but kept complaining that he was not getting proper treatment at that hospital… he was thus shifted to NSCI Covid-19 care centre in Worli,” said the officer.

“He will be arrested as soon as he is discharged.”