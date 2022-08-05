scorecardresearch
Mumbai dug-up: Residents wonder if iconic spot near Princess Street flyover will ever regain past glory

To this patch of the road dug up for the Coastal Road project, several people would come to sit in front of the sea soaking in the beauty.

Written by Pallavi Smart | Mumbai |
August 5, 2022 8:13:00 pm
Marine Drive near Charni Road Railway Station. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The iconic patch of marine drive near the Princess Street flyover is in shambles currently as it is all dug up for the Coastal Road project. Even as many are looking forward to the road which is expected to significantly reduce travel time from south Mumbai to western suburbs, many residents wonder if the past glory of the spot can be regained. The ongoing work has narrowed the patch from the Princess Street flyover to Girgaon Chowpatty from four broad lanes on each side to just two lanes now.

Location: Charniroad near the Princess Street flyover

Dug up for: Coastal Road

Project details: Coastal Road is an 8-lane, 22.2km freeway that will connect South Mumbai to suburbs. It will run along Mumbai’s western coastline connecting Marine Lines in south Mumbai to Kandivali in the north.

Implementing agency: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

Importance: The freeway, which will not have signals, is expected to reduce travel time between south Mumbai to suburbs from 2 hours to 40 minutes.

Initial estimate: Rs 12,000 crore

Revised cost: Rs 12,950 crore

Work started in: 2019

Initial deadline for the stretch: End of 2022

Expected to be complete in: November 2023

The ongoing work has narrowed the patch from the Princess Street flyover to Girgaon Chowpatty from four broad lanes on each side to just two lanes now. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Reasons cited for the delay: Initial delay due to court proceedings after petitions were filed alleging that land reclamation was illegal and would irreversibly alter the coastal environment. Impact of the pandemic lockdown on the pace of the work, and most recently, a protest by the fishermen community.

Locals speak

“You no longer have the promenade in this patch of the road. It has been a popular spot for several locals for jogging or walking. But that is not possible now. There is no clarity on how this promenade will be rebuilt,” said Rahul Hakani, from the Federation of Churchgate Residents.

Amisha Popat, a resident of the Meghdoot building, which is opposite to the construction site, complained how the removal of tetrapods for construction work led to their building experiencing vibrations. “The work continues even during the early hours affecting our sleep. We just hope that the work completes soon,” said Popat.

Vehicle users speak

More from Mumbai

“You cannot pick up speed here anymore as there are several diversions with barricades leading to sharp turns, especially the one near the government central press,” said Rajesh Thakur, a taxi driver. Paresh Gupta, who drives a private vehicle, said, “If there is a bus passing by, all other vehicles have no option but to keep tailing it.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 08:13:00 pm

