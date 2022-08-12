scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

Mumbai dug-up: Once preferred for long drives, Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road now a nightmare

Owing to the slow work of metro lines 4 and 6, travel time on the 10.6km stretch has gone up from around 50 minutes to over 120 minutes.

Written by Rupsa Chakraborty | Mumbai |
Updated: August 12, 2022 9:39:58 pm
Under construction Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road. (Express photo by Amit Kumar Das)

Once the favourite route of Mumbai’s suburban residents for long drives along the picturesque Powai lake, the 10.6km stretch of Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) has now turned into a nightmare for daily commuters. The central median route in Mumbai that connects the Western Express Highway and the Eastern Express Highway was opened to traffic in 1994 to provide speedier access from Jogeshwari in the western suburbs to Vikhroli in the eastern suburbs. But owing to the slow work of metro line 6, it takes over 120 minutes to cover the JVLR route, up from around 50 minutes. The construction work has narrowed down the lanes, and potholes worsen the situation in the monsoon. Ambulances get stuck in the traffic.

Dug up for: Metro line 6 and station work

Implementing agency: The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA)

Importance: The 14.4km elevated line will connect the Eastern and Western Express Highways and reduce travel time by 35-45 minutes.

Total initial cost: Rs 6,716 crore

Revised cost: Not declared

Work started: December 2018

Initial deadline: October 2022

Revised deadline: Yet to be announced

Reasons cited for delay: Covid lockdown and the contractor’s slow pace of work

Heavy machinery

The otherwise wide lanes of JVLR have narrowed with heavy construction machinery parked on both the sides. In fact, construction workers also use the idle trucks on the roadside as temporary shelters. “More than the road barricades, the parking of the heavy vehicles and machines are causing the chaos. If the authorities park the machinery reasonably, the situation can improve,” said Saguna Shetty, a local resident.

The 14.4km elevated line will connect the Eastern and Western Express Highways and reduce travel time by 35-45 minutes. (Express photo by Amit Kumar Das)

The locals also complained about traffic congestion at night because of the transportation and unloading of machines and construction parts. “Even at night, you will find traffic on the road. Police have to halt vehicles when the heavy machines are being uploaded,” said Shreyas Salve, a resident of Powai.

Construction debris left unattended

Construction debris like cement bags, iron roads, broken machines among others are being dumped along the way. It has not only turned the stretch into mosquito breeding ground but also further narrowed the lanes. “In the monsoon, the debris slides down to the road, making the sides undulating. It is a disaster in the making,” said Santanu Goyal, a resident of Poonam Nagar.

The construction work has narrowed down the lanes, and potholes worsen the situation in the monsoon. Ambulances get stuck in the traffic. (Express photo by Amit Kumar Das)

Barricading causes waterlogging

Pedestrians cannot even walk without crossing multiple hurdles and rerouting through bylanes in the waterlogged roads. “Also, as the footpaths are not in good condition, we have to walk on the submerged roads ridden with potholes. I fear falling down and breaking my legs or getting run over by a vehicle,” said Sundhari Iyer, a resident of Marol.

First published on: 12-08-2022 at 09:26:26 pm

