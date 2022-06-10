Mumbai Dug Up: Extension of Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover stalled, residents demand accountability

Stalled and almost abandoned due to bureaucratic delays, the extension of the 1.2 km Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover in Goregaon West is a long-awaited project. The construction work is causing traffic snarls at the access road to the flyover, which at present connects S V Road in Goregaon to the Western Express Highway.

Location: Mrinal Tai Gore flyover end at S V Road, Goregaon West.

Dug-up for: Extension of the flyover by 840 metres, which will directly connect Oshiwara, Link Road and Western Express Highway.

Importance of project: The extension of the flyover up to the Link Road aims to cut down travel time from 40-50 minutes to seven minutes from Western Express Highway, Goregaon to Link Road in Oshiwara.

Also in Mumbai Dug Up | Delay in construction of Delisle Bridge, a daily headache for commuters & locals

Implementing agency: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Total cost of the project: Rs 160 crore, almost doubled since 2016, when it was first envisioned.

Work order issued: March 2019

Initial deadline for project completion: 24 months excluding monsoon

Revised deadline: The new deadline for the completion is now 2023. The design for the 800-metre arm of the flyover, to be constructed following the flyover’s inauguration in May 2016, was cancelled after the then municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta rejected the design stating that the pillars of the bridge, which are to be built on SV Road, would further narrow the congested arterial road.

Reasons cited for delays: Covid-induced lockdown, traffic police clearances and change in the design

The work orders for extending the flyover were issued in March 2019 and it was expected to be completed by 2021. However, the work is not even halfway through. The new deadline for the completion is now 2023. BMC said for over a year, the work came to a standstill due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

Satish Thosar, chief engineer (BMC bridges), said that the work is now continuing at full pace. “Initially, there was a change in the pillar design. We had three site visits to alter the design of the pillar. We received approval from the BMC standing committee in October 2018 and the work order was given in 2019. After we received permission from the traffic department, the construction commenced but was stalled due to the pandemic,” he explained.

This is not the first delay involving the construction related to the flyover. The flyover was to be completed by 2012 originally, for Rs 250 crore. However, a 1.2 km long flyover was completed only in May 2016, escalating the construction cost to Rs 450 crore.

Currently, with the construction work at S V road, it takes commuters 15 minutes minimum to cross the 100-metre patch and access the flyover to the Western Express Highway. While the construction work is causing traffic snarls and noise pollution, the commuters are hopeful that once completed, the flyover will reduce the travel time drastically.

“Earlier, in peak hours, the east-west commute in Goregaon was a nightmare as there was only one bridge— The MTNL junction, the SV Road intersection at Malad. Because of the Mrinal Tai Gore flyover, traffic at three junctions has reduced drastically and travel time reduced by at least 30-40 minutes. Once the extension is complete, it will further work for commuters heading to the Link Road, as they will be able to avoid the narrow S V Road and bypass signals,” said Niranjan Shetty, a daily commuter between Goregaon East and West.

Karan Shah, a shop owner and Goregaon resident, said, “There needs to be some accountability. Construction of less than a 1 km stretch can’t continue for years. In addition to the traffic, it is a noise menace during morning and night peak hours, every day.”

Sandeep Patel, former BJP corporator from the area, said, “I suspect that there will be further delays in the completion of this project. As per the BMC’s design, the bridge is going through an industrial estate. BMC has not sorted out those details and godown owners have complained that the BMC never took them in confidence before finalising the design and have threatened to go to the judiciary. If they get a stay, the project could be stalled indefinitely.”