scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Mumbai Dug-up: Metro work reduces DN Road stretch between CSMT and Hutama Chowk to one-way

The work that started six years ago has affected motorists, public transport vehicles, pedestrians and businesses alike.

Written by Sadaf Modak | Mumbai |
July 29, 2022 3:54:40 pm
The work that started six years ago has turned the two-way street into a one-way street, making life miserable for motorists, public transport vehicles, pedestrians and businesses alike.

Metro rail work has badly hit the approximately 400m stretch between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Hutatma Chowk, connecting one of the busiest railway stations in the country to important establishments including the Bombay High Court, Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai University and the commercial areas of Nariman Point and Cuffe Parade. The work that started six years ago has turned the two-way street into a one-way street, making life miserable for motorists, public transport vehicles, pedestrians and businesses alike.

Location: DN Road.

Dug-up for: Hutatma Chowk metro station

Project details: Mumbai Metro Line-3 also known as the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ line, which is a 33.5km underground metro corridor running along Colaba-Bandra-Seepz. The corridor has 27 key stations, out of which 26 will be underground.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...

Implementing agency: the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, a joint venture of the central government and the Maharashtra government.

Importance: Mumbai Metro Line-3 would be running along the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ corridor connecting Mumbai’s key financial hubs. Once implemented, MML-3 would reduce traffic by about 35 per cent or by 4.5 lakh vehicles, leading to decongestion of roads and the travel time will be reduced to 50 minutes from 100 minutes on the route.

Information of the project.

Initial estimate: Rs 23,000 crore

Revised cost: Rs 33,000 crore+

Work started: 2016

Initial deadline for the stretch: July 2022

Expected to be complete: after 2024

Reasons cited for the delay: slow pace of work by contractors and Covid-19 pandemic

How barricading hit businesses

For the otherwise-bustling businesses on both sides of the DN Road causeway, the delayed infrastructure project has led to a drastic change. Most shops in the area find themselves hidden by heavy machinery, invisible to customers and inaccessible from the main road.

A street food vendor near Siddharth College said that earlier he had employed six people to work under him.

“Footfall has had a drastic drop as the shop is not accessible from the main road anymore. We are an old shop, functional for over a century. Most of our customers are the elderly. They find it difficult to come to the shop as there is no pavement to walk on. We have had customers come in on wheelchairs but the access road has become very small,” said the owner of Baliwalla & Homi Pvt Ltd, an eyecare and optician shop.

A street food vendor near Siddharth College said that earlier he had employed six people to work under him. “The stall was on the way for many rushing to CSMT. They would grab a quick snack. There would be such a rush that I had six people working with me. Now I manage the stall alone,” he said, wishing not to be named.

Local residents speak

While the area does not have a significant residential population, many shops and establishments have had to shut up shop. Some banks, insurance companies and shops in the locality have shifted from DN Road.

“We used to earn over ₹2,000 per day, now it has come down to ₹300. Barely anyone walks through these causeways as the road narrows into such a small space enough for just one person to squeeze through. The area becomes a hotbed for drug addicts at night as it is not well-lit and the remaining shops too shut early,” said Abdul Aziz, who has a shop selling mobile phone covers and leather goods.

Traffic towards CSMT from Hutatma Chowk is one-way for motorists, but pedestrians too cannot walk the way without crossing multiple hurdles and re-routing through bylanes.

Motorists speak

Traffic towards CSMT from Hutatma Chowk is one-way for motorists, but pedestrians too cannot walk the way without crossing multiple hurdles and re-routing through bylanes. “The road has become two-way towards Hutatma Chowk but as it narrows down on certain stretches, there is traffic especially during morning peak hours,” said a lawyer practising in the Mumbai City Civil and Sessions Court.

More from Mumbai

“I have stopped walking on this road to go to CSMT after work. Earlier, this was a quick walk from my office in Fort. But it is very inconvenient to keep walking into bylanes and then back to the main road to reach the station. It also feels unsafe after dark,” said Sonal Bora, an HR manager.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

2

Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts

3

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

4

Use photos of President, PM Modi in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

5

Ek Villain Returns movie review: Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Appl...
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben's coordination tips as Yogi Ministry ...
Chai pe charcha: Governor Anandiben's coordination tips as Yogi Ministry ...
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Smriti Mandhana departs after scoring a breezy 24
CWG 2022 Day 1 LIVE

Smriti Mandhana departs after scoring a breezy 24

By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law
PB Mehta writes

By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London
Yes Bank-DHFL case

Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores
Explained

Why BGMI was removed from Google, Apple app stores

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
Express Research

Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India
Explained

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff
Masaba Masaba S2 review

The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement