Mumbai Dug-up: Metro work reduces DN Road stretch between CSMT and Hutama Chowk to one-way

July 29, 2022 3:54:40 pm
Metro rail work has badly hit the approximately 400m stretch between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Hutatma Chowk, connecting one of the busiest railway stations in the country to important establishments including the Bombay High Court, Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai University and the commercial areas of Nariman Point and Cuffe Parade. The work that started six years ago has turned the two-way street into a one-way street, making life miserable for motorists, public transport vehicles, pedestrians and businesses alike.
Location: DN Road.
Dug-up for: Hutatma Chowk metro station
Project details: Mumbai Metro Line-3 also known as the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ line, which is a 33.5km underground metro corridor running along Colaba-Bandra-Seepz. The corridor has 27 key stations, out of which 26 will be underground.
Subscriber Only Stories
Implementing agency: the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, a joint venture of the central government and the Maharashtra government.
Importance: Mumbai Metro Line-3 would be running along the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ corridor connecting Mumbai’s key financial hubs. Once implemented, MML-3 would reduce traffic by about 35 per cent or by 4.5 lakh vehicles, leading to decongestion of roads and the travel time will be reduced to 50 minutes from 100 minutes on the route.
Initial estimate: Rs 23,000 crore
Revised cost: Rs 33,000 crore+
Work started: 2016
Initial deadline for the stretch: July 2022
Expected to be complete: after 2024
Reasons cited for the delay: slow pace of work by contractors and Covid-19 pandemic
How barricading hit businesses
For the otherwise-bustling businesses on both sides of the DN Road causeway, the delayed infrastructure project has led to a drastic change. Most shops in the area find themselves hidden by heavy machinery, invisible to customers and inaccessible from the main road.
“Footfall has had a drastic drop as the shop is not accessible from the main road anymore. We are an old shop, functional for over a century. Most of our customers are the elderly. They find it difficult to come to the shop as there is no pavement to walk on. We have had customers come in on wheelchairs but the access road has become very small,” said the owner of Baliwalla & Homi Pvt Ltd, an eyecare and optician shop.
A street food vendor near Siddharth College said that earlier he had employed six people to work under him. “The stall was on the way for many rushing to CSMT. They would grab a quick snack. There would be such a rush that I had six people working with me. Now I manage the stall alone,” he said, wishing not to be named.
Local residents speak
While the area does not have a significant residential population, many shops and establishments have had to shut up shop. Some banks, insurance companies and shops in the locality have shifted from DN Road.
“We used to earn over ₹2,000 per day, now it has come down to ₹300. Barely anyone walks through these causeways as the road narrows into such a small space enough for just one person to squeeze through. The area becomes a hotbed for drug addicts at night as it is not well-lit and the remaining shops too shut early,” said Abdul Aziz, who has a shop selling mobile phone covers and leather goods.
Motorists speak
Traffic towards CSMT from Hutatma Chowk is one-way for motorists, but pedestrians too cannot walk the way without crossing multiple hurdles and re-routing through bylanes. “The road has become two-way towards Hutatma Chowk but as it narrows down on certain stretches, there is traffic especially during morning peak hours,” said a lawyer practising in the Mumbai City Civil and Sessions Court.
“I have stopped walking on this road to go to CSMT after work. Earlier, this was a quick walk from my office in Fort. But it is very inconvenient to keep walking into bylanes and then back to the main road to reach the station. It also feels unsafe after dark,” said Sonal Bora, an HR manager.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
Smriti Mandhana departs after scoring a breezy 24
By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law
Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?Premium
Latest News
Spanish prosecutor asks for 8 year jail term for Shakira, El Pais reports
No proposal to provide menstrual leaves in government departments: Centre in LS
When Priyanka Chopra and Rani Mukerji danced with ‘drunk dulhan’ Farah Khan
Karnataka to hand over BJP worker murder case to NIA, says CM Basavaraj Bommai
Mumbai Dug-up: Metro work reduces DN Road stretch between CSMT and Hutama Chowk to one-way
Europe’s forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of Bosnia
Friday treat: Enjoy yummy ‘strawberry mango popsicles’ today
Final-year medical students from China, Ukraine can appear for FMGE, says NMC
Coimbatore: Physical education teacher arrested after complaints of sexual harassment
Mysskin: All my assistants will only make good cinema
NMC permits Indian medical students from China, Ukraine to sit for FMGE
Watch: Next time you call me old, think about it, says Sunil Chhetri on his fitness