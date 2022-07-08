Mumbai Dug Up: Pedestrians, shopkeepers bear brunt as Metro work inches along at Dharavi T-junction

Dug up for Mumbai Metro Line-3 station work, the Dharavi T-junction is much narrower now. The ongoing work and barricades erected for the same have made the stretch unsafe for pedestrians and shopkeepers have been complaining that reduced visibility has had a detrimental effect on their businesses.

Location: The Dharavi T-junction connects the western and central parts of Mumbai. Motorists can travel from Bandra (East) to reach the T-junction using the Sion-Bandra link road and pass Dharavi on either side of the junction to reach Sion in central Mumbai. Due to the ongoing Metro work, the single lane has been reduced on both sides of the Mahim-Sion link road for vehicular traffic and due to lack of proper pavement, many pedestrians end up walking on the road.

Project details: Mumbai Metro line-3 (MML-3), also known as Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Line, is a 33.5-km long underground Metro corridor that has 27 key stations out of which 26 will be underground.

Dug up for: Metro line-3 station work

Implementing agency: Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), a joint venture of the government of India and the government of Maharashtra.

Importance of project: MML-3 would be running along the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ corridor connecting Mumbai’s key financial hubs. Once implemented, it would reduce traffic by about 35% or by 4.5 lakh vehicles, leading to decongestion of roads and the travel time will be reduced to 50 minutes from 100 minutes on the route.

Total initial cost of the project: Rs 23,000 crore

Revised cost: Rs 33,000 crore+

Work began: 2016

Initial deadline: June 2022

Revised deadline: After 2024

Reasons cited for delay: Slow pace of work contractors; MMRCL claims Covid-19 affected the work.

How local businesses feel the pinch due to barricading: Aungsangsui Alagumani, who runs a cake shop on the ground floor of a building in Nehru Society near the T-junction says, “Six months ago, I started a cake shop here and I mostly receive online orders. But the barricading in front of our building means that I do not get any new customers. Hence, I will shut the shop and find a new location where my shop is visible to people from the road. I also live in this society and due to the dust coming from the construction site in the past I had developed a sinus infection.”

Avnish Jaiswal, who runs a general store near Alagumani’s cake shop, said, “My customers are mostly people from the society, but due to the barricading outside our society, my shop’s visibility is affected and I am unable to get any new customers.”

Local residents speak: Arumugam Thevar, secretary of Nehru Society near the T-junction, which has two buildings with 180 rooms, said “Due to the Metro work, the area has become unfriendly for pedestrians. There is a narrow pedestrian way made as a stop-gap arrangement, but it should have been made right from the T-junction. Also, as it is narrow, people tend to walk on the road, which may lead to an accident. It becomes difficult when mothers have to drop their children to school.”

Hariharan Thevar, a local resident of Thevar Nagar near the T-junction, who runs a general store, said, “At present, they have laid iron rods outside our society due to which two-wheelers sometimes slip, and the riders get injured. Two years back, we faced a lot of issues like noise pollution due to the drilling noise. Also, back then there was a lot of air pollution as the dust used to come inside our society.”

Motorists speak: Majid Ali, a taxi driver stationed at a taxi stand next to the junction, said: “I have been driving here for the last 13 years. Due to the Metro work, the three lanes on each side of the Mahim-Sion link road has been reduced to two lanes. This affects traffic during peak hours and even if there is a minor traffic issue, a bottleneck gets created.”

A pedestrian, who did not wish to be named, said, “Due to the rains, the road has become muddy. The potholes make it worse. The pavement is almost encroached by shops and illegally parked vehicles. The pavement is also uneven and filled with potholes. This forces people to walk on the road which is narrower due to Metro work.”

A traffic police official said, “A traffic jam takes place when some Metro related equipments are taken to the spot. This takes 10 odd minutes due to which traffic flow gets affected. Otherwise we ensure traffic flows smoothly.”