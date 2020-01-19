Mumbai: Dry, chilly spell to continue for next five days, says IMD

Mumbai on Friday recorded the lowest minimum of the season, which was also the lowest for January since 2013. (Representational Image) Mumbai on Friday recorded the lowest minimum of the season, which was also the lowest for January since 2013. (Representational Image)

A day after the night temperature plunged to 11.4 degrees, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday forecast that the dry, chilly spell would continue for the next five days.

An average minimum temperature of around 16 degrees Celsius was recorded around the city, even as the maximum shot up to 30.6 degrees.

On Saturday, a minimum temperature of 10.5 degrees Celsius and 10.6 degrees were recorded at Panvel and Borivali East, respectively.

Goregaon and Santacruz were only slightly warmer at 12 and 13.45 degrees, respectively. In a few pockets of South Mumbai, and the western and eastern suburbs the minimum temperature rose above 16 degrees.

For the next 48 hours, the IMD has forecast the minimum temperature to remain at 17 degrees and the maximum around 31 degrees.

K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director general of Metereology, IMD Mumbai, said temperature will hover between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius when the full and half marathons kick off early Sunday. The temperature would eventually rise between 24 and 26 degrees, Hosalikar said.

Humidity level is likely to range between 38% and 61%, with wind speed remaining below 5 knots.

