Mumbai: ‘Drunk’ taxi driver hits couple on bike, arrested

A 32-year-old man fractured his leg while his wife suffered minor injuries after the motorcycle they were traveling on was hit by a taxi in Mahim on December 31. The driver has been arrested on charges of drinking and driving and causing grievous injuries.

The incident took place at around 10.45 pm on the bridge at Mahim causeway. The complainant Prashant Jaiswal (32), a resident of Jogeshwari, was going to Bandra Bandstand with his 31-year-old wife. The taxi driver hit their bike as he was driving in the wrong direction. Fellow motorists helped catch the driver by informing the police control room.

Jaiswal and his wife were taken to Bhabha hospital for treatment. The drunk driver was handed over to the police and has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (endangering human lives), and 338 (grievous injury) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 185 (driving by drunken person) and 184 (driving dangerously) of the MV Act.