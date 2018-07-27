Mumbai: Drunk school bus driver held after children raise alarm

When the children noticed that Shirvale was not driving properly, they started to make noise, which alerted the traffic police nearby. (Representational Image) When the children noticed that Shirvale was not driving properly, they started to make noise, which alerted the traffic police nearby. (Representational Image)

A school bus driver was arrested on Thursday for drunk driving and almost slumping over the steering wheel with children inside the bus. Police said the driver, Suresh Shirvale, was booked after medical tests confirmed that he was drunk. When the children noticed that Shirvale was not driving properly, they started to make noise, which alerted the traffic police nearby.

Traffic Inspector Anil Mangale said the incident occurred around 4.30 pm. “The bus belonged to Saraswati Secondary School in Naupada. Near Louiswadi, our traffic constables heard a lot of noise coming from the bus.”

“The driver was visibly drunk and not in his senses. We managed to get him out of the bus and arranged another driver to drop the students home,” Mangale said. “We have booked him under the Motor Vehicle Act and also contacted the school authorities,” a senior officer said.

