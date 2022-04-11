Mumbai: Drunk man dozes off in car on Link Road causing traffic jam, arrested

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stopping his car in the middle of a road in Borivali (West) and dozing off in the vehicle causing a traffic jam early Saturday, said the police.

The incident took place around 12.15 am on the northbound stretch of Link Road near the Fire Brigade office. A team of patrolling policemen noticed a traffic jam and a taxi driver informed them that a man had parked his vehicle in the middle of the road and had fallen asleep.

A police officer went up to the driver and tried to wake him. After the driver woke up, the police questioned him about his errant behaviour. The police said the man, identified as Pradeep Sakpal, a Borivali (West) resident, was reeking of alcohol.

Sakpal was taken to the police station and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him under sections 279 (rash driving) and 336 (endangering lives) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 185 (driving by a drunken person or by a person under the influence of drugs) and 130 (duty to produce licence and certificate of registration) of the Motor Vehicles Act.