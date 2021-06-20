Mumbai: Drug supplier arrested in weed bakery case

June 20, 2021 11:38:44 pm
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the weed bakery case in which on June 12 they had arrested three for allegedly running a bakery that made cakes laced with marijuana and pot. The police also seized 830 grams of edible weed pot brownie and 60 grams of marijuana.
Accused Sachin Tupe, who was involved in supplying the drugs, was arrested from Marol. He will be produced before a court on Monday. The NCB also found 11 blots of LSD drugs, a commercial quantity, from him.
On June 12, during a raid at the bakery in Orlem, Malad, the police had found 10 brownies and marijuana. An NCB official said the agency found a new trend among youngsters – they consume substances through brownie weed pot cakes, laced with narcotics.
Edible weed pot brownie is a food product that contains cannabis extract as an active ingredient.
