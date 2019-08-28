Mumbai: Drug racket busted, marijuana seized, 1 held

Police have busted a drug racket being operated through WhatsApp and arrested a 29-year-old man Monday for allegedly selling marijuana to college students in the western suburbs.

Advertising

The accused, Sunil Das, was reportedly in contact with more than 150 students through the mobile messaging application and was caught near a school in Vile Parle East by Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC), Bandra unit, officials. Nine kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 1.8 lakh have been seized from the accused, police said.

Shivdeep Lande, Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANC, said Das has been remanded to police custody till August 31.

According to ANC officials, Das would become a member of WhatsApp groups of students studying in different colleges in the western suburbs. “He would communicate with students via WhatsApp messages and send them location and time for the meetings on it. He would sell 70-gram packets of marijuana to students for Rs 500,” an official said.

While Das was allegedly in direct contact with at least 150 students, police believe his reach could extend far beyond the number.

Advertising

“Each of these students, with whom Das was in direct contact, were a part of many other WhatsApp groups with several other members, so Das could have had access to many more students,” the official said.

Police are now on the lookout for the drug dealer for whom Das worked. “Das only delivered marijuana to customers. We are trying to track down the dealer who pays him a salary of Rs 10,000,” the official said.

They are also trying to identify his customers. “It is important for us to speak to the parents of the students who have purchased marijuana from Das and counsel them,” the official added.