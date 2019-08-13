Mumbai: Drug peddler held, ‘manhandled cops’ in bid to escape

After an hour-long drama, police on Monday arrested a 38-year-old man reportedly involved in supplying mephedrone — a psychoactive drug — to petty drug peddlers in south Mumbai.

Advertising

The accused, Parvez Khan, and his two associates reportedly manhandled police personnel, police said.

According to police, on July 11 a team from Pydhonie police station had nabbed a drug peddler, Junaid Hussain Shaikh, and seized 1,013 gram mephedrone, worth Rs 30 lakh, from his possession. During interrogation, Shaikh reportedly told police that Khan was the mastermind of the racket.

“Khan has been supplying mephedrone in high quantity, but could not be traced for long,” a police officer said. Around 10.30 pm on Monday, police sub-inspector Babasaheb Zarekar of Dongri police station received information that Khan was at Israel mohalla in Pydhonie.

Advertising

Following the tip-off, a team comprising officers Aakash Pawar, Swapnil Kale and constables rushed to the spot, the officer said.“When we reached the spot, we saw Khan and nabbed him. He, however, started to manhandle us in a bid to escape,” an officer said.

Khan’s accomplices, Nadeem Khan and Jamal Khan, meanwhile, started gathering a crowd in the vicinity and tried to obstruct the police personnel from leaving with Khan, police said.

“We then had to call for a back up from Pydhonie and Dongri police stations, following which we managed to take him to the police station and arrested him,” another officer said.

Khan was handed over to Pydhonie police and a fresh FIR on charges of manhandling police personnel was registered against him.

“His accomplices, Nadeem and Jamal, fled from the spot. We are still looking for them,” an officer said.