Mumbai: Drug control body to protest against attack on inspector in Bihar

Extending support to a drug inspector who was allegedly attacked in Bihar’s Lakhisarai town during an inquiry at a nursing home, the All India Drug Control Officers’ Confederation (AIDCOC) will stage a protest on Monday.

Ravindra Mohan was attacked on June 21, when he visited a nursing home that was allegedly being run by a quack. In a police complaint, he stated that he had been held hostage.

Drug inspectors across the state are set to wear black ribbons, marking their protest against the growing cases of violence against them.

“Since the nature of the work of drug control officials also involves raids and investigation against drug mafia and criminals, many states do not have enough manpower and machinery to tackle unscrupulous elements,” read a statement from the confederation.

Neha Shoree, drug inspector from Punjab’s Food and Drug Administration was allegedly shot dead by a chemist in March.

According to Uday Bhaskar, general secretary of AIDCOC, many drug control departments across the country have increased the strength of female staff, with them forming 30 per cent of the total workforce. “Government should initiate steps to provide a safe working environment to all officials in the current scenario,” Bhaskar said.

Nilesh Gandhi, a drug inspector in Maharashtra FDA, said, “This is the second instance of an attack on a drug inspector. As a mark of protest, all of us will wear black ribbons to work.”