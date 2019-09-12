Mumbai: Drones, over 50,000 police personnel to man immersion processions

)More than 50,000 police personnel will be deployed across Mumbai on Thursday facilitate immersion of Ganpati idols on Anant Chaturdashi. While restrictions will be in place on 53 arterial roads and one-way imposed on more than 50 others to ensure smooth flow of vehicular traffic, police will use drones to monitor crowd at major immersion sites.

Police have set up temporary control rooms at Girgaum Chowpatty, Shivaji Park Chowpatty, Bada Masjid in Bandra, and Juhu Chowpatty and Ganesh Ghat in Powai, where some of the city’s biggest pandals will immerse their idols. The areas are expected to see footfall of several lakhs.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) and Mumbai Police spokesperson Pranay Ashok said drones would be used to monitor crowd at these venues, while plainclothes officers and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad will also be deployed.

In addition, 3,002 traffic police officials will be part of a force of 14,627 security personnel comprising riot police, quick response teams, emergency medical services workers, ham radio operators, NGOs and NSS and NCC students for managing crowd and traffic flow. Cranes and tow trucks will be also be put on standby to assist vehicles that break down on the roads leading to the immersion sites, police said.

Traffic police have also designated a total of 99 no-parking spots, which will be used for immersion processions.

The BMC has also deployed 8,000 staff, officers and employees at 69 immersion sites across the city. Seven jet skis, boats, cranes, JCBs among others have also been deployed at immersion sites. A total of 896 steal planks have been installed for the smooth transfer of idols from main road onto the beach. The civic body has also arranged for barges for the transportation of idols deeper into the sea for immersion. The civic body will deploy 636 lifeguards and 65 motor boats.