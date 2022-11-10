scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Use of drones, flying objects banned in Mumbai till Dec 12, cops cite terror, law and order issues

As per the order, the use of private helicopters, para motors, hang gliders and hot air balloons is also banned.

The police will be allowed to use drones for aerial surveillance. (Representational image)

The Mumbai police recently issued an order banning the use of drones, remote-controlled micro light aircraft, para gliders and other similar flying objects citing they may be used by terrorists or anti-national elements to attack VVIPs, endanger public life at large, destroy public property and law and order in the city.

The order was issued on November 7 and will be in place till December 12 this year. Any person violating the order will be booked under Section 188 of the IPC, the police force said.

As per the order, the use of private helicopters, para motors, hang gliders and hot air balloons is also banned. However, the police will be allowed to use drones for aerial surveillance. Further, use of flying objects will be allowed only if a prior permission is granted by the Mumbai police.

Sanjay Latkar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), who issued the order, told The Indian Express that it is a routine order taken as a preventive measure.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 07:55:29 pm
