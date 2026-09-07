Driver stops to ‘drink water’. Then tries to ‘assault, disrobe’ Mumbai woman; manhunt on

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The Navi Mumbai Airport police have launched a manhunt to trace a cab driver accused of molesting a woman passenger during the early hours of Sunday, September 6. The alleged molestation case came to light when the woman approached the police station to register an FIR.
According to the Navi Mumbai Police, the incident took place on Sunday around 1.30 am when the woman was returning from a party.
“The woman said that she had gone to attend a party in the Chembur area and was returning home when the cab driver assaulted her. We are investigating the matter,” the police said.
In her complaint, the woman has alleged that the cab driver stopped the car on a deserted service road on the pretext of drinking water. He returned after some time, sat on the rear seat next to her and grabbed her hand.
“The victim told the cab driver to go back to the driver’s seat; however, he then attempted to disrobe her,” the police said. After the incident, the driver fled the scene.
She then contacted her family and approached the Panvel police station, the police said.
The police said they have identified the accused as Mohammed Afzal Shaikh and raised a manhunt to trace his whereabouts.
“Based on the woman’s statement we have registered an FIR in this matter. Considering the seriousness of the situation, several teams have been made to trace Mohammed Afzal Shaikh. Appropriate legal action will be initiated against the accused,” the police said.
“We will trace him using technical and human intelligence, and several teams have been made to investigate the matter,” they said.
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