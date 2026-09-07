Driver stops to ‘drink water’. Then tries to ‘assault, disrobe’ Mumbai woman; manhunt on

The police have launched a manhunt to arrest the driver (File image used for representation)

The Navi Mumbai Airport police have launched a manhunt to trace a cab driver accused of molesting a woman passenger during the early hours of Sunday, September 6. The alleged molestation case came to light when the woman approached the police station to register an FIR.

According to the Navi Mumbai Police, the incident took place on Sunday around 1.30 am when the woman was returning from a party.

“The woman said that she had gone to attend a party in the Chembur area and was returning home when the cab driver assaulted her. We are investigating the matter,” the police said.