Mumbai: Driver posted at Union Minister Ramdas Athawale’s residence tests Covid-19 positive

A driver in police escort car of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The driver was posted at Athawale’s residence at Bandra in Mumbai.

The driver was admitted to a state-run hospital and is currently quarantined at Panvel. He had reportedly shown COVID-19 symptoms, after which he was sent to the hospital for testing. Athawale, who is the Minister of State for Social Justice, is in Mumbai at present since March 24 lockdown.

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, who had quarantined himself after some of his security staff tested positive for coronavirus, on Tuesday got admitted in a private hospital in neighbouring Thane city as a precautionary measure.

