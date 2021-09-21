Mumbai: Driver killed as speeding autorickshaw overturns in Goregaon

A 24-year-old autorickshaw driver was killed and a passenger suffered injuries in Goregaon (West) after the speeding vehicle hit a pothole, lost control and overturned on a bridge Sunday evening.

The deceased Kismat Shaikh (24), a Vile Parle resident, was driving the autorickshaw down the Veer Savarkar Flyover with Mehmood Khan (46) seated behind around 4.45 pm when the accident occurred. Khan was rushed to the hospital and discharged after being treated for his injuries.

“Even though the rickshaw overturned after hitting a pothole, the accident would not have occurred if he (the driver) was not speeding,” a Malad police official said.

Based on Khan’s statement, a FIR has been registered at Malad police station under IPC sections 279, 338 and 304 A for rash driving, causing grievous injury and causing death by negligence. As Shaikh has died, the police will inform the court and close the case.