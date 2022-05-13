Driver asked to collect Rs 11.53 lakh by employer, flees with it

A 27-year-old man working as a driver for a Juhu based businessman fled with Rs 11.53 lakh belonging to the businessman who had asked him to collect it from a friend. The businessman approached the local DN nagar police station after which an FIR has been registered against his driver for criminal breach of trust and efforts are being made to trace him.

The incident took place on May 11 around 9.18 am. The 71-year-old complainant is a resident of Juhu and runs a business of foreign exchange. The accused Samsul Haq, 27, has been working as his driver since 2019 for a salary of Rs 15,000 per month. Haq was introduced to the complainant by the latter’s residential building’s watchman Sapan Sinha.

For the last two years, Haq has been working loyally due to which he had gained the complainant’s trust. The complainant was in need of some money and had asked his friend to give him a friendly loan of Rs 11.53 lakh.

His friend who stays in Bhandup had agreed to loan him the amount. The complainant decided to send his driver Haq to collect the money and asked Haq to take one of his employees with him. But Haq told the complainant that there was no need to send anyone with him.

On May 11 around 9.18 am Haq collected the money from the complainant’s friend but fled with it. The complainant said his phone was switched off. The complainant then called his building’s watchman Sinha but his phone was switched off too. The day watchman informed the complainant that Sinha had gone to his village. The complainant realized that he had been cheated and approached the local police who registered an FIR under section 408 of the IPC for criminal breach of trust by a servant. Investigations are on to find the driver.