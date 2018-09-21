Mumbai: Driver arrested for stalking former employer’s wife

The accused, who lives in the Azad Nagar area of Colaba, began to message her on WhatsApp, said investigators. The accused, who lives in the Azad Nagar area of Colaba, began to message her on WhatsApp, said investigators.

The Colaba Police have arrested a 28-year-old driver for allegedly stalking his former employer’s wife. The police said the accused used to send several messages to the woman and also followed her. Nearly 15 days ago, the police summoned him and had issued a warning. He was then arrested on Saturday.

According to police sources, the driver was sacked by the woman’s husband, a businessman, two months ago, for allegedly misbehaving with his wife. An officer from Colaba police station said, “While ferrying his employer’s wife in the car, the driver had allegedly expressed his attraction towards her. When the wife informed her husband, he sacked the driver for his behaviour.”

The accused, who lives in the Azad Nagar area of Colaba, began to message her on WhatsApp, said investigators.

“He would constantly message her and ask her to help him get his back job. He even claimed that if they failed to employee him again, he would commit suicide,” added an officer.

Initially, the woman ignored his messages. But later when he began to follow her, the woman and her husband approached the Colaba police station. “We called him to the police station 15 days ago and let him go him after a warning. However, on Saturday, the accused went to their house. He insisted on meeting the businessman. He even threatened to commit suicide in their house if they refused to meet him,” said an officer.

The businessman then called the main police control room, following which a team from Colaba police station was sent to their house. Both the accused and the couple were brought to the police station and a complaint was lodged. Deputy Commissioner of police Abhishek Trimukhe (Zone 1) confirmed the arrest but refused to divulge details.

According to police officials, the arrested driver was booked under Sections 354 (D) (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced in court and later remanded in judicial custody.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App