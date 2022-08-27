scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Mumbai: Driver arrested for stealing Rs 17 lakh cash from bank official

The police said that accused Naresh Yadav, a driver who worked with the bank, was debt-ridden and held a grudge against his employers, as he was still a contractual employee despite working with the bank for over nine years.

Yadav has been booked under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the IPC.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 17.35 lakh cash from the collection manager of Bank of Bahrain & Kuwait in Mumbai.

The police said that accused Naresh Yadav, a driver who worked with the bank, was debt-ridden and held a grudge against his employers, as he was still a contractual employee despite working with the bank for over nine years.

“The bank provides door-to-door service of depositing and withdrawing cash for its bank account holders. When an account holder wants to deposit or withdraw money, the person has to call the bank, following which, a bank executive arrives to handover or collect the money,” said an officer.

On August 18, Jitendra Singh, the complainant and a bank executive, stepped out for similar work and was using the car provided by the bank. Yadav was driving the car.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...Premium
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...
Assessing CJI NV Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 and 71...Premium
Assessing CJI NV Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 and 71...
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and newPremium
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...

“After collecting cash from a bank account holder, Singh asked Yadav to take him to the Kuwait embassy, as he had to collect a demand draft from another account holder there… When Singh stepped out of the car, he forgot to take his bag that had Rs 17,35,360 in cash,” said the officer.

Yadav escaped with the bag but left the car behind, said police. After Singh returned to the car, he informed his seniors at the bank and the matter was reported to the Marine Drive police station. “We started scrutinising footage of CCTV cameras… we found him escaping with the bag,” said the officer.

While the police sent a team to Yadav’s house in Thane, it was found that he had not gone home for the last four days. He was eventually arrested on Monday from Majiwada in Thane.

Advertisement

During interrogation, Yadav allegedly told the police that he was unable to repay a loan of over Rs 8 lakh. “The bank was not giving him a loan to repay the money he had taken from another bank or other private persons,” said the officer, adding that Yadav was also angry that the bank was not making him a permanent employee.

More from Mumbai

“He was aware that the collection manager often carries huge amounts. So, on August 18, he sensed an opportunity and escaped with the cash,” said the officer. Yadav has been booked under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the IPC..

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 12:02:56 am
Next Story

SC relaxes iron ore mining limit for Bellary, 2 other Karnataka districts

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Full access to the best journalism out of India at the price of a coffee every month

Full access to the best journalism out of India at the price of a coffee every month

US Justice Dept releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

US Justice Dept releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra in action after missing CWG

Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra in action after missing CWG

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

Premium
8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’

Premium
Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement