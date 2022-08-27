Mumbai: Driver arrested for stealing Rs 17 lakh cash from bank official

A 46-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 17.35 lakh cash from the collection manager of Bank of Bahrain & Kuwait in Mumbai.

The police said that accused Naresh Yadav, a driver who worked with the bank, was debt-ridden and held a grudge against his employers, as he was still a contractual employee despite working with the bank for over nine years.

“The bank provides door-to-door service of depositing and withdrawing cash for its bank account holders. When an account holder wants to deposit or withdraw money, the person has to call the bank, following which, a bank executive arrives to handover or collect the money,” said an officer.

On August 18, Jitendra Singh, the complainant and a bank executive, stepped out for similar work and was using the car provided by the bank. Yadav was driving the car.

“After collecting cash from a bank account holder, Singh asked Yadav to take him to the Kuwait embassy, as he had to collect a demand draft from another account holder there… When Singh stepped out of the car, he forgot to take his bag that had Rs 17,35,360 in cash,” said the officer.

Yadav escaped with the bag but left the car behind, said police. After Singh returned to the car, he informed his seniors at the bank and the matter was reported to the Marine Drive police station. “We started scrutinising footage of CCTV cameras… we found him escaping with the bag,” said the officer.

While the police sent a team to Yadav’s house in Thane, it was found that he had not gone home for the last four days. He was eventually arrested on Monday from Majiwada in Thane.

During interrogation, Yadav allegedly told the police that he was unable to repay a loan of over Rs 8 lakh. “The bank was not giving him a loan to repay the money he had taken from another bank or other private persons,” said the officer, adding that Yadav was also angry that the bank was not making him a permanent employee.

“He was aware that the collection manager often carries huge amounts. So, on August 18, he sensed an opportunity and escaped with the cash,” said the officer. Yadav has been booked under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the IPC..