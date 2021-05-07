Mumbai: Drive-in centre at all 7 zones soon

A man gets himself vaccinated inside his car at a drive-in centre in Vashi on Thursday. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

To further control the crowd and improve the daily number of vaccinations in the city, the BMC has also planned drive-in vaccination centre in all seven zones of the city. Wankhede Stadium, Oval Maidan, Brabourne Stadium, Reliance Jio Garden, Andheri sports club and Cooperage maidan are some spots where open-ground drive-in vaccination centre will come up, said the civic body.

BMC, in a circular, stated that senior citizens will be vaccinated at drive-in vaccination centre. “Only Covishield will be administered at these centre. The beneficiary citizen to be vaccinated shall not self-drive and he/she shall be accompanied by an attendant or a driver in each vehicle to deal with AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunization), if any,” reads the circular issued by Chahal.

“Arrangements such as single-lane barricades for manoeuvering of vehicles, inlet/outlet control etc. shall be done inside the venue so that there will not be any traffic jam on the adjoining roads,” the circular added.