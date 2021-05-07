Mumbai: Drive-in centre at all 7 zones soon

May 7, 2021 3:53:25 am
To further control the crowd and improve the daily number of vaccinations in the city, the BMC has also planned drive-in vaccination centre in all seven zones of the city. Wankhede Stadium, Oval Maidan, Brabourne Stadium, Reliance Jio Garden, Andheri sports club and Cooperage maidan are some spots where open-ground drive-in vaccination centre will come up, said the civic body.
BMC, in a circular, stated that senior citizens will be vaccinated at drive-in vaccination centre. “Only Covishield will be administered at these centre. The beneficiary citizen to be vaccinated shall not self-drive and he/she shall be accompanied by an attendant or a driver in each vehicle to deal with AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunization), if any,” reads the circular issued by Chahal.
“Arrangements such as single-lane barricades for manoeuvering of vehicles, inlet/outlet control etc. shall be done inside the venue so that there will not be any traffic jam on the adjoining roads,” the circular added.
