scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 06, 2021
Most read

Mumbai: Drive-in centre at all 7 zones soon

Wankhede Stadium, Oval Maidan, Brabourne Stadium, Reliance Jio Garden, Andheri sports club and Cooperage maidan are some spots where open-ground drive-in vaccination centre will come up, said the civic body.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
May 7, 2021 3:53:25 am
A man gets himself vaccinated inside his car at a drive-in centre in Vashi on Thursday. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

To further control the crowd and improve the daily number of vaccinations in the city, the BMC has also planned drive-in vaccination centre in all seven zones of the city. Wankhede Stadium, Oval Maidan, Brabourne Stadium, Reliance Jio Garden, Andheri sports club and Cooperage maidan are some spots where open-ground drive-in vaccination centre will come up, said the civic body.

BMC, in a circular, stated that senior citizens will be vaccinated at drive-in vaccination centre. “Only Covishield will be administered at these centre. The beneficiary citizen to be vaccinated shall not self-drive and he/she shall be accompanied by an attendant or a driver in each vehicle to deal with AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunization), if any,” reads the circular issued by Chahal.

Click here for more

“Arrangements such as single-lane barricades for manoeuvering of vehicles, inlet/outlet control etc. shall be done inside the venue so that there will not be any traffic jam on the adjoining roads,” the circular added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 06: Latest News

Advertisement
x