Mumbai: Drink-driving check on New Year ’s eve nets 35 bikers

The officials added that 20 motorists were caught by 2pm, followed by 15 more over the rest of the day.. (Representational)

The Mumbai Traffic Police have booked 35 motorists for drink driving on Thursday night. The number is a massive dip from last year’s when 778 motorists, majority of them on two-wheelers, were charged for driving in an inebriated state.

The authorities, however, said that the restrictions put forth by the Maharashtra government on the New Year festivities and shutting down of pubs and restaurants before 11pm helped reduce the number this year.

More than 3,000 policemen, including traffic police, SRPF units and special task force, were on road on Thursday. Special teams in plain clothes were also deployed. In some places, surveillance was being carried out from drones.

“Those suspected to be driving under the influence of alcohol were sent for medical examination to a nearby hospital. Through this initiative, we have managed to catch 35 people driving in an inebriated state,” said an officer.

The officials added that 20 motorists were caught by 2pm, followed by 15 more over the rest of the day.

Thane traffic police officials, who used breathalysers in suspected drink- driving cases, penalized 416 motorists. “Suspected drivers were examined using disposable breathalysers,” said Thane police PRO.