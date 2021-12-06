Mumbai: DRI nabs flier with foreign currencies worth Rs 1.42 crore

The officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday nabbed a 27-year-old man for allegedly trying to smuggle foreign currencies worth Rs 1.42 crore.

They said that the accused arrived in Mumbai from Jodhpur and was apprehended after he had boarded another flight to Dubai the same day.

The arrested person has been identified as Karan Singh and he has been charged under relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962. The DRI officials here said they received a tip-off that a flier from Jodhpur was carrying foreign currencies in high quantity.

“We have found euros, Japanese yen, US dollars and also Saudi riyal amounting to Rs 1.42 crore in his trolley bag,” an official said.

Singh reportedly told the interrogators that he had no idea about the contents of the bag and claimed that it was handed over to him by a person called Lakshya Mewara in Rajasthan. Mewara had allegedly instructed him to deliver the bag to one Rajesh Maheshwari in Dubai.

“Singh was supposed to get a good amount as commission after the delivery,” an officer said. The DRI officials said they were trying to trace Mewara and bust the smuggling racket.