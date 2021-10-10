Mumbai: DRI arrests three for trying to smuggle 25.45-kg heroin

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested three persons for allegedly trying to smuggle 25.45 kg of heroin in India. Officials said the narcotics were concealed in five cans of mustard oil, which had arrived at Nhava Sheva port in Navi Mumbai from Afghanistan via Chabahar port in Iran.

Following a tip-off, the DRI searched the port on Tuesday. The accused had declared before customs that the containers contained sesame seed oil and mustard oil, said officials. “However, during examination,the officers found an off white coloured material concealed at the bottom…,” a press note by DRI said. Following this, a test confirmed that the material was narcotics.

During investigation, the DRI learnt that the name of an import firm was being used by a person of Indian origin, who has lived in Iran in the past. “The consignment was imported by him from Afghanistan with the help of his connections in Iran,” said an officer. The man was then arrested on Thursday.

“He also spoke about the roles of two other persons, who allegedly helped him in financial transactions and for the smooth import of the consignment. Following this, a team was sent to Delhi and the accused were brought to Mumbai on Saturday,” said the officer. The two were subsequently arrested.