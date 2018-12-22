Mumbai: Drainage network along pothole-ridden highway 20 per cent complete, says PWD

Written by Sanjana Bhalerao

AS MOTORISTS continue to face long traffic snarls on the Sion-Panvel highway owing to potholes, the state public works department (PWD) said 20 per cent work on constructing a drainage network is complete in five low-lying areas along the highway.

These low-lying stretches were known to cause potholes. The department is expecting to complete the upgradation of the drainage network ahead of the monsoon next year.

The 24-km Sion-Panvel highway connects Mumbai to the expressway leading to Pune, Bengaluru, Konkan and Goa. It is used by over 2.4 lakh motorists every day and develops potholes every monsoon. The areas that often witness traffic along the highway include Turbhe junction, the stretch near the CBD Belapur flyover and the road towards the Kharghar-end of this flyover.

“The highway passes through areas that are low lying and there is often severe water logging at five places. We are attending to it by construction and maintenance of new drains,” said CP Joshi, secretary (roads), PWD.

The PWD, which has earlier reasoned that asphalt used to make the road surface wears off in rain, causing the recurring potholes on the highway, has begun concretisation of the arterial road. It had began concretisation of two lanes post monsoon by setting a deadline of December.

“We are completing the work by taking stretches of a few kilometres. We have completed concretisation of one kilometre on both the lanes. We have given the contractor a deadline of February 20, next year…” said Joshi.