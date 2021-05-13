Mumbai: Don’t fill forms for Rs 1,500 aid, upload details on web, transport dept tells auto drivers

State Transport Department has issued a statement asking rickshaw owners to refrain from filling such forms. (File)

Following complaints that some associations of rickshaw drivers were asking them to fill forms in order to avail of the relief of Rs 1500 announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during the lockdown, the State Transport Department has issued a statement asking rickshaw owners to refrain from filling such forms.

The department has said that it is creating a portal where rickshaw drivers need to upload their details to avail the relief money.

“Some representative associations are manually filling up forms from licensed rickshaw drivers and such complaints are being received by the Transport Commissioner’s Office. Work is underway to create an online portal for disbursing the relief amount to the licensed rickshaw drivers directly to their bank accounts. All the organisations and autorickshaw drivers will be informed about this through a press release after the online system is launched. There is no need to fill up the form or apply manually for this,” the Deputy Commissioner of Transport stated in a written statement to all auto rickshaw drivers in the city.