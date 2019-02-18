Mumbai: Domestic help held for stealing from former HC judge’s house

Mumbai Police has arrested a 40-year-old woman, who worked as a domestic help at the residence of a former Bombay High Court judge, for allegedly stealing Rs 1.6 lakh cash.

According to the police, the theft took place on Thursday when former judge, Justice Abhay Thipsay, along with his family, had gone out while leaving the accused, Leena More (40), alone in their Khar (West) house.

The theft came to light on Friday when the family found the cash missing from a locker. Since More was the only one present at home the previous day, the family suspected her of stealing the money, the police said.

The former judge’s family registered a complaint at Khar police station on Saturday.

A police officer said that More was arrested the same day and that efforts were underway to recover the allegedly stolen money.