Mumbai: Domestic help dies by suicide, businessman held on abetment charges

A 53-YEAR-OLD businessman from Bandra (west) was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 35-year-old woman, who worked as a full-time domestic help for his family for five days before ending her life.

The accused has been identified as Pankaj Kumar, who used to stay at Chimbai road.

The incident took place on March 5 at the accused’s flat. The deceased, Sarita Topo, (35) jumped from the fifth floor flat in the morning. She was a resident of Dashpur in Chhattisgarh. Topo is married and has three children. Her husband had taken a loan of Rs 10,000 and she was in urgent need of money.

Topo had come in touch with Kumar’s family through her aunt. Kumar’s wife Priyanka, who is a wanted accused in the case, was told by Topo’s aunt that she cannot cook, and she will have to be trained and was made aware of her financial condition. The family promised to pay her Rs 11,000 per month and hired her as a full-time domestic help on February 28.

On March 2, Priyanka called up Topo’s aunt and told her that they want to discontinue the services of Topo as she is unable to work properly. The woman was mentally disturbed after finding out that she was getting fired from her job, police said. On March 4 her husband and other relatives tried calling her multiple times on her phone, but she was unreachable. On March 5, around 1 am a security guard of the building heard a heated argument between Kumar and his wife, and he ignored it. However, at 4.30 am a newspaper vendor informed the guard that a woman (Topo) is lying unconscious behind the building.

After a detailed probe, the Bandra police registered an FIR for abetment of suicide against the couple on March 19.

Kumar’s advocate Rohit Sawant told the magistrate, “My client is innocent. The abetment case is not made out. My client did not like the services of the domestic help and so wanted to discontinue her service. This cannot be abetment with the meaning of Section 107 IPC…” The remand officer said, “We have recorded statements of her family members and new facts have emerged. We need his physical custody.”

After listening to both sides, the magistrate sent Kumar to three-day police custody.