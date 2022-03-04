Mumbai: Domestic help clicks naked photos of employer’s minor daughter, niece; held

Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested a 27-year-old man who works as a domestic help for allegedly clicking naked pictures and videos of his employer’s 13-year-old daughter and 11-year-old niece. The police said the accused, who lived at his employer’s house in south Mumbai, would often click photos and shoot videos while the minors were changing their clothes.

According to the officers, the incident came to light on Tuesday when the employer’s daughter was playing a game on the youth’s mobile phone. “While playing, she came across her naked pictures that their domestic help had clicked while she was changing her clothes,” an officer said, adding that the minor also saw pictures of her cousin on the phone.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The 13-year-old informed her mother about the photos, following which they lodged a complaint at a police station nearby. A case was registered under IPC section 354 (C) (voyeurism) and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police said the accused, who hails from Jharkhand, had been working at the house for eight years. “The complainant owns a gift shop in south Mumbai. She and her husband would often go to work while their domestic help, whom they trusted owing to the number of years he has worked with them, was given the responsibility of taking care of their daughter in their absence,” said an officer.

The minor’s cousin was a regular visitor at their house and often came to spend weekends. “So, in the absence of the parents, when the minor was taking a bath or changing clothes, the accused would secretly click photos and shoot videos,” the officer said.

The investigators have learnt that the accused had been doing this for the past four months. His phone was seized and the police have also found photos of several other minors in it.

“The accused would often look for explicit content on the net. We are trying to ascertain whether any case has been registered against him. We are also trying to determine if he has circulated the photos and videos,” the officer added. The accused was produced in court and remanded in police custody.