Mumbai: Domestic help arrested for theft of valuables worth Rs 13.78 lakh

A 40-year-old domestic help was arrested for alleged theft of valuables worth Rs 13.78 lakh from the residence of a chartered accountant in Goregaon.

The accused was identified as Neeta Jadhav. According to police, she ran into financial troubles due to which she resorted to stealing.

Police said the complainant, Mitesh Kothari, lives in a joint family in a duplex apartment on the 14th floor of a highrise on MG Road in Goregaon (West). He has four domestic helps working in the apartment.

An officer from Goregaon police station said, “On June 23, when Kothari and his brother checked their cupboard, they found that their jewelry was missing. He then inquired with the family members, following which he came to the police station to lodge a complaint.” ENS