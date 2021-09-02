Mumbai: Documents stolen from metropolitan magistrate court in Mulund

The Mulund police are in the lookout of unknown people who have allegedly stolen case papers from the storeroom of the Metropolitan Magistrate court in Mulund.

A case has been registered at Mulund police station by a court staff identified as Prasad Sawant. In his statement to the police, he said that on Monday, a lawyer, who had filed an application seeking a copy of the document of a court case, had come to him and inquired about it.

Follow Live Updates | Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh’s lawyer Anand Daga arrested

Subsequently Sawant sent a subordinate to get the copy from the storeroom for the lawyer.

“After going there, the staffer saw that the lock of the door was broken and as soon as they entered, 30-35 bundles of case papers were not found,” Sawant said in his statement.

Later, when they inquired with other staffers, they came to know that none of them had gone to the storeroom after August 18. As such, they suspected that the crime had taken place between August 18 and August 30.

“He then informed the magistrate and other superiors in the court about the instruction. Sawant came to the police station and lodged a complaint on Wednesday,” an officer from the Mulund police station said.

A case has been registered under Sections 380 (theft), 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) and 457 (lurking house trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code.