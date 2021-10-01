Mumbai doctors save Labrador with marble stuck in bronchi

A one-year-old Labrador in Pen in Raigad district, who was vomiting, coughing and breathless for around a month, was brought to Mumbai for treatment where doctors removed a marble from his bronchi which was causing the illness. The dog safely returned to her home last week, and is reunited with her owner Ranjit Patil.

Patil, who runs a business making Ganpati statues, told The Indian Express, “My dog Jimmy was unable to eat properly and was continuously vomiting and coughing. I had no idea what was wrong, and due to lack of medical infrastructure in Pen, I was referred to Dr G S Khandekar who works at an animal hospital in Parel.”

Khandekar said, “The dog was brought to my clinic. We performed lateral and VD radiographs of the chest and confirmed the presence of a radiopaque object in the bronchi. Bronchoscopy was performed after administering anesthesia. Dr S D Tripathi and I saw a marble blocking the bronchial opening. We removed it with an endoscopic basket.”

Patil said the treatment cost around Rs 11,000 apart from travel expenses. “I am happy my dog is not suffering any more. She is doing well,” Patil added.