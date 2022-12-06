Mumbai doctors remove 1.5 kg fibroid from 48-year-old woman’s cervix

Doctors in Mumbai have removed a 10-centimetre fibroid weighing 1.5 kg from a 48-year-old woman’s cervix after she complained of heavy bleeding.

The woman had undergone tubal surgery and two lower-segment Caesarean section (C-section) surgery for deliveries. After the deliveries, she complained of intense abdominal pain and menorrhagia or abnormally heavy bleeding during menstruation for the last eight months. Upon examination, Dr Rajashri Tayshete Bhasale, consultant gynaecologist, laparoscopic surgeon and obstetrician at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road, found out about the cervical fibroid.

“Cervical fibroids are less common. Less than 1 per cent of women encounter this problem. These need skillful surgery as they are close to the ureter (pipe draining urine from kidney to bladder),” said Dr Bhasale.

“She also had anaemia. The fibroid was pressing her ureter and affecting her kidneys. After receiving a blood transfusion, she was scheduled to undergo a laparoscopic hysterectomy,” the doctor said.

“During the procedure conducted on November 30, three ports were used with a 5 mm camera. It was a minimal-access and scarless surgery. For regular laparoscopic surgeries five ports are used,” Dr Bhasale said.

“Approaching the cervix and cervical fibroid was a big challenge as there were dense adhesions in the pelvis due to her previous surgeries. Also, the uterine artery was stretched over the fibroid and there was no separate demarcation for the fibroid from the cervix. After due adhesiolysis fibroid was approached posteriorly and surgery was successfully done,” added Dr Bhasale.

Doctors suggested that a routine gynaecological examination is important for women after turning 20 as this condition causes abnormal menses, infertility or abortion even if the woman conceives.

According to doctors, the patient was anxious due to the bleeding. She even tried home remedies like placing a hot water bag on her stomach, sipping hot beverages, exercising, sitting in an erect position, having ginger tea, and even drinking plenty of water but nothing helped her, they said.

“That intense abdominal pain and blood flow during menses stole my peace of mind. I did not know what to do and kept it to myself. Finally, the pain was unbearable and I was shocked to know about the cervical fibroid,” said the patient.