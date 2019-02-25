Mumbai: Doctor killed in hit-and-run

Toggle Menu
Police, on the basis of a complaint lodged by the wife of the deceased, have booked an unidentified person for causing death due to negligence and rash driving.

A doctor was killed in a hit-and-run on the Western Express Highway late on Saturday. The deceased, Dr Prakash Maldwa, was returning home to Jogeshwari East after finishing his work at a hospital in Malad East. Police said Maldwa was riding his motorcycle on the flyover at Aarey when an unidentified vehicle crashed into him from the rear and sped away.

Fellow motorists rushed Maldwa to a hospital nearby where he was declared dead on admission, said senior inspector Jyotsna Rasam from Vanrai police station.

Police, on the basis of a complaint lodged by the wife of the deceased, Dr Madhuri Maldwa, have booked an unidentified person for causing death due to negligence and rash driving. ens

