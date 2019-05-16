Mumbai doctor held for ‘anti-Hindu’ Facebook posts

MUMBAI POLICE on Wednesday arrested a 38-year-old doctor for allegedly posting “anti-Hindu” and “anti-Brahminical” comments on Facebook.

The Parksite Police in Vikhroli had registered an FIR against Dr Sunilkumar Nishad on Saturday based on a complaint by Ravindra Tiwari, also a Vikhroli resident, who said he was a social activist. The police had been on the lookout for Nishad for the past two days and arrested him from South Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon.

He will be produced in court on Thursday.

Senior inspector Vilas Jadhav said, “Based on the statement given by Tiwari, we registered an FIR under Section 295 (A) of the IPC (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs). We had been looking for him for the past two days and arrested him from near the Fort campus of Mumbai University.”

Sources said Nishad, a homoeopathic doctor, was arrested from outside the Mumbai sessions court where he was going to apply for anticipatory bail. He was arrested on account of a series of posts on Facebook earlier this month.

Talking to The Indian Express, Tiwari alleged that for the past two years, Nishad had been putting up posts against Hindus and Brahmins.

“We stay in the same locality and I tried to tell him through others that he should not put up such posts. He said if we had a problem, we should complain to the police,” he alleged, adding that nearly six months ago, a similar complaint against Nishad was submitted to the police by a local resident.

“Over the past few days, he kept posting derogatory posts, so we decided to approach the police and give a written application. The police were very cooperative and registered an FIR the next day,” Tiwari said.

On his Facebook page, Nishad identifies himself as a BAMCEF member. BAMCEF stands for The Minority Communities Employees Federation that was launched by BSP’s Kanshi Ram.

Nishad, who has 4,996 friends on Facebook, has put up posts questioning the efficacy of EVMs and criticising Pragya Singh Thakur, among others.