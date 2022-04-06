Mumbai: Doctor duped of Rs 40,000 by cyber fraudster posing as customer care executive of bank

A 43-year-old woman has been allegedly duped of Rs 40,000 by a cyber fraudster posing as the customer care executive of a bank.

The Tilak Nagar police registered a first information report (FIR) on April 5 based on the complaint of the woman who is a dermatologist. The complainant told the police that around 4.50 pm on February 7, she received a phone call from the alleged fraudster who said he was calling from the ICICI bank and that her credit card had been blocked as she had not updated her know-your-customer (KYC) details.

Later, the doctor allegedly received another phone call from a different mobile number. This time the Truecaller app on her phone showed the number to be of ‘ICICI bank helpline’. Trusting that it was indeed a call from the bank, she followed the instructions given by the alleged fraudster to generate a one-time password (OTP) on her phone. She shared the OTP with the caller and Rs 40,000 was debited from her account, according to the FIR.

As she realised she had been cheated, the woman called up the bank to block transactions and approached the police.