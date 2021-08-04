Mumbai doctor duped of Rs 4 lakh promising medical admission for his brother-in-law

A case under relevant sections of cheating and criminal intimidation was registered at JJ Marg police station on Monday. The investigation is on and the culprit is yet to be arrested. (Representational Image)

A doctor of JJ Hospital in Mumbai has been allegedly duped of Rs 4 lakh by a fraudster promising admission for his brother-in-law in a medical college in Jalgaon. The 43-year-old doctor Santosh Gite has lodged a complaint at JJ Marg police station against a person who had identified himself as Manish Maruti Salaskar.

“Last year, after the pandemic started, the doctor was working at GT hospital treating Covid-19 patients when he was introduced to Salaskar who was a volunteer at an NGO working,” said a police officer.

Salaskar claimed that he was the zonal manager of a newspaper’s circulation department and knew local politicians well. The doctor trusted him and asked him whether he could help his brother-in-law Pratik Ghule secure admission to a medical college.

“Salaskar told him that he knew people at Dr Ulhas Patil Medical College in Jalgaon and could help his brother-in-law get admission there. He then went to demand Rs 4 lakh as advance for the admission,” said the officer. The doctor told the police that his brother-in-law’s family had agreed to pay the amount and subsequently transferred Rs 4 lakh to Salaskar’s bank account.

Since his brother-in-law did not get admission even after it was closed in July 2020, the doctor then asked Salaskar to return the money. Salaskar, however, refused to return it initially and then on August 12, gave the doctor a cheque of Rs 4 lakhs.

“I deposited the cheque in the bank to withdraw the amount but on March 13, I received a letter from the bank saying that the cheque had bounced. And when I contacted Salaskar again he claimed that his savings account was closed for a few days as it was being verified,” said the complainant in his statement. When later approached, Salaskar even threatened the doctor.

A case under relevant sections of cheating and criminal intimidation was registered at JJ Marg police station on Monday. The investigation is on and the culprit is yet to be arrested.