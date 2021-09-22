Mumbai doctor duped of Rs 1.43 lakh while buying wine online

A 29-year-old doctor from Malad was duped to the tune of Rs 1.43 lakh after she tried to order wine online.

According to the police officials, a case was registered at the Malad police station on Monday under relevant sections of cheating and cheating by impersonation.

The complainant, who stays in the Liberty Garden area of Malad, told police that she was looking up a wine store online. “She found one with the name Sona Wines. She dialed the number and was asked to make the payment of Rs 2,000 for the wine,” said an officer.

“Later the complainant was told that the payment was not completed. The fraudsters allegedly duped her in making several payments claiming that if those payments reflected in their bank account then they would repay her,” he added.

However, when the doctor realised that she had lost Rs 1.43 lakh, the complainant tried reaching out to them to transfer her money, but the phones appeared switched off.

The police said that they started investigating the matter.