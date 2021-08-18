Mumbai: Doctor cheated by fraudster posing as bank executive; police recover Rs 5 lakh

The Khar police have recovered Rs 5 lakh of a 70-year-old doctor after he was cheated by a woman fraudster, believed to be from Jharkhand, posing as a bank executive to obtain sensitive account details and transfer out money.

On Saturday around 3 pm, the fraudster called the orthopaedic doctor who stays in Khar (west) and told him that his bank account would be blocked if the KYC details are not updated. After gathering relevant details, the fraudster called the SBI customer care number and changed the phone number linked with his bank account to hers. This enabled her to receive the OTPs sent by the bank for making online transactions on his account.

In multiple transactions, Rs 5.65 lakh was transferred from his account to two e-wallets and a bank account opened in West Bengal. After realising he had been duped, the doctor blocked his bank account and approached the Khar police station four hours later.

“We immediately checked his bank statements and found out where the money got transferred. We got in touch with the nodal officer of the two e-wallets and the bank to which the money was transferred to and froze the account before the money could be withdrawn. The fraudster had already withdrawn Rs 65 lakh through ATM but we recovered Rs 5 lakh. It is very important to approach the police as soon as possible with your bank statement in cases like these,” said Sachin Trimukhe, sub-inspector of Khar police station.