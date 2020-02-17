Mumbai: Doctor booked for harassing, stalking woman

“But the accused continued to stalk her even after she had quit,” a police officer said. (Representational Image) “But the accused continued to stalk her even after she had quit,” a police officer said. (Representational Image)

The police in Bandra booked a doctor on Saturday for allegedly sexually harassing a former employee for the past five years.

The 27-year-old woman had joined the clinic in 2015. Soon after, the doctor started to sexually harass and stalk her, the police said. Later, the woman left her job. “But the accused continued to stalk her even after she had quit,” a police officer said. She finally lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday.

