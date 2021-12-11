Mumbai: Doctor tries to book Rs 400 birthday cake online, duped of Rs 53,000

A 31-year-old doctor working at a multi-speciality hospital was duped of Rs 53,000 while trying to place an online order for a birthday cake worth Rs 400. A cyber-fraudster impersonated the bakery’s employee and tricked the victim into sending the huge amount.

An FIR was registered at the DB Marg police station on December 10. The victim told the police she works at a multi-speciality hospital in Girgaon and wanted to order a birthday cake for her friend. The plan was to pick up the cake after completing the day’s work and celebrate her friend’s birthday on the night of December 7. That day, while she was at work, she Googled contact numbers of Merwan bakery situated in Girgaon. However, she was unaware that many cyber-fraudsters give their own numbers for wine shops, bakeries, online shopping portals, customer care services of banks, courier services etc, and have managed to dupe hundreds of people over the past few years.

The woman called a number and a fraudster, impersonating an employee of the bakery, picked up. He asked her to make an advance payment of Rs 400 to book the cake. She made the payment after which he asked her to pay another Rs 20 for receiving a receipt.

After paying Rs 20, he again asked her to pay Rs 15,236 as registration fees, which he said will soon be refunded. The doctor hesitated a bit but trusted him and paid the amount. Soon after, he said there was an error and asked her to pay another Rs 38,472. The doctor hesitated again, but made the payment thinking it will be refunded.

The fraudster then asked her to make a third payment of Rs 50,000 citing another reason. At this time, the doctor realised she was being cheated and cut the call. She alerted her bank about the transactions and subsequently approached the local police station to register a complaint.