Mumbai: Doc served notice for prescribing test, but all 3 patients positive

The doctor said all three lived in slums where Covid-19 cases were found. (Representational) The doctor said all three lived in slums where Covid-19 cases were found. (Representational)

While the BMC had issued notice to a private doctor for prescribing Covid-19 test to three patients in alleged violation of ICMR guidelines, all three have tested positive. Dr Satishchandra Shenoy (65) from Gokuldham, Goregaon, received the notice on May 21.

Local BJP corporator Priti Satam, who met Assistant Municipal Commissioner, P-North (Malad), Sanjog Kabare, on May 23, said the test results of all three were positive. “I met the ward officer and told him how sending a notice to the doctor was not in good spirit,” Satam said.

Dr Shenoy said all three lived in slums where Covid-19 cases were found. “Results of all three came positive which prove I was right,” he said. Kabare was not available for comment.

