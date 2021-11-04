Mumbai: AQI drops to moderate on Diwali, but pollution levels set to rise again

A partly cloudy sky and above normal minimum temperature was recorded on Thursday morning. The city skyline continued to be haze-filled in the morning and evening.

After high pollution levels for the past three days, the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to moderate category on Diwali afternoon, with overall AQI of 149 (moderate) being recorded. Since earlier this week, the city’s AQI was in the poor category, i.e., between 201 and 300.

According to the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the concentration of PM 2.5 (the suspended pollutants 2.5 microns or smaller in size) was 75 micrograms/cubic metre, which is 1.2 times the daily safety limit. As per the National Ambient Air Quality Standards, the daily safe limit of 60ug/m3 for PM 2.5 should be maintained. PM 2.5 is one of the city’s most prominent pollutants.

PM 10 (larger particles) concentration was 148µg/m3, also 1.4 times the safe limit of 100µg/m3, on Thursday.

SAFAR has forecast that the pollution levels will rise in the city and will reach very poor category between Thursday night and Friday early morning. The highest level of PM 10 and 2.5 are forecast for early morning hours i.e., between 1 am and 4 am on the night of November 4 and 5, but it will start to improve the next day. As per the forecast, the concentration of PM 2.5 can go to 182ug/m3, which will be nearly three times more than the 24-hour safety limit. PM 10 concentration is likely to be 275 ug/m3 on Friday.

The most polluted areas in Mumbai on Nov 4-5 will be Navi Mumbai, BKC and Chembur.

SAFAR, run by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology with the support of the Indian Meteorological Department, predicts the quality of air.

Meanwhile, temperatures in the city continued to rise for the fourth consecutive day. The Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, up from 23.6 on Tuesday. Thursday’s minimum temperature was three degrees above normal. The mean minimum temperature for November is 21.3 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather bureau, the minimum temperature is likely to further increase in the next two days. The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky in the city till next week.