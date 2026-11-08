Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a car... Read More
A strong sea breeze gave Mumbai its cleanest Diwali afternoon air in four years on Sunday. The night’s firecrackers were still to come.
The city’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 131 around 1 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) dashboard. That’s lower than the Diwali afternoon reading in each of the past three years: 194 last year, 181 in 2024 and 149 in 2023.
But 131 falls in the CPCB’s ‘moderate’ band, which the board says can cause breathing discomfort to people with lung disease, asthma and heart conditions. It’s the fourth Diwali in a row the city has stayed in that band. And Sunday’s reading came before the night’s firecrackers.
Gufran Beig, atmospheric scientist and chair professor at the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), said the readings were lower because of a strong sea breeze.
“Over the past 48-hours a wind reversal has taken place due to which the sea breeze is blowing at a high speed. This phenomenon has somehow controlled the concentration of pollutants in the air leading to the overall readings appearing to be little lesser. A few days back, we saw the same thing happening in Delhi as well,” Beig told The Indian Express.
He said the wind reversal was mainly due to fluctuations in El Niño conditions. “Tomorrow (November 9) the AQI may further plummet because today everyone will burst firecrackers and the residue of the pollutant will continue to linger in the air,” Beig said.
Mumbai’s air usually gets worse after Diwali, as firecrackers push up pollutant levels. This year, it had already started deteriorating in the first week of October. El Niño slows wind speeds and brings deficient rainfall, both of which trap pollutants.
On Sunday, 20 of the city’s 26 monitoring stations recorded readings above 100. Bandra East (Kherwadi) was the highest at 195, followed by Shivaji Nagar (Mankhurd) at 183, Bandra Kurla Complex at 173, Ghatkopar at 170, Chembur at 168 and Mazgaon at 133.