Mumbai: Divorcee meets con man through divorcee matrimonial portal, loses Rs 9 lakh

A 41-year-old woman trying to find a groom through a matrimonial portal for divorcees ended up falling prey to a con man, who created a web of false stories around her and tricked her into giving him Rs 9 lakh. After the woman realised she was conned, she approached the Vile Parle police where an FIR was registered against the man Monday.

After a bitter divorce from her husband, the woman, who works as a deputy general manager in a private company, was trying to get married again and created a profile on the matrimonial platform for divorcees in October 2020.

Earlier in May last year, a con man came in touch with her through the portal and they started chatting with each other. He introduced himself as the vice-president finance in J.P. Morgan, an international investment banking company, and said that he was an MBA (Finance) and a PhD from the IIT.

The woman blindly trusted him and they started chatting on the phone. They later met in July and the woman said that they met 15 to 20 times more. After gaining the woman’s trust, the con man started asking her to lend him some money to buy a printing machine for his sister and for medical treatment of his father as well as mother.

He then asked for more money stating that his father was sick and died in November last year and soon after his mother got sick and died in March this year. He asked for more money through his aides, saying he is undergoing a heart surgery. He took Rs 9 lakh from the woman in total.

The victim realised that she was being duped only after she sent Ganpati prasad on the address given by him and the courier guy called her up and said no person by the name lived at the given address. When the victim stopped paying the money, the con man started abusing and later threatening her that he would kill himself and blame her for his death.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under Sections 419 (impersonation, 420 (cheating), 504 (intentional insult) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).